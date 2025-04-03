Previous
Barcelona #2 by nami
Photo 4121

Barcelona #2

On the second day, it was just me and A. I really like the viewpoints of the city, so we went to a place with a full view of Barcelona, among other things.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Eva

@nami
