Barcelona #4 by nami
Photo 4123

Barcelona #4

Finishing our Barcelona trip with a visit to the beach. It took us about 8 hours to get home, but the time flew by because we kept finding new things to do while waiting for all our rides.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Eva

@nami
