Burek time by nami
Photo 4129

Burek time

We were goofing around while preparing to cook so we ran out of time to eat our burek together because M. had to go to work. I tried to eat it in the park, but it was so windy that it wasn’t as fun.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Eva

@nami
