Random creating mode

So tomorrow and on monday we’re watching Wrestlemania with A. and R., since it’s R.'s new hobby that he shares with us. We’re all cheering for Cody, and since A. and I don’t have any Cody merchandise, I made pins with his logo using shrink paper. I forgot that I should’ve drawn the colors diagonally, so the color positions aren’t quite right - but it’s just for us, so it’s okay.