Crazy, Stupid, Love by nami
Crazy, Stupid, Love

The cinema in our town had a screening of this 2011 movie, and since I’ve always liked it, A. and I went to see it before she left for Prague. I loved the Steve Carell picture they had on the door.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Eva

@nami
