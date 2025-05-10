Previous
Peanut butter bar before my driving exam by nami
Peanut butter bar before my driving exam

I did it! I passed, finally! For a moment I thought I'd be trying until I turned 50.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Eva

@nami
