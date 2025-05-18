Previous
Sharengo by nami
Photo 4166

Sharengo

I registered on this app so I can borrow a car whenever I like and today I wanted to try it out since I've never driven an automatic before. It was really nice. I could've driven for half a day.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Eva

@nami
