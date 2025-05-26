Previous
New pouch bag by nami
Photo 4174

New pouch bag

I had to make a new bag for my earpods and once again I chose M.'s fabric and made a small drawstring pouch with some flower decorations.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Eva

@nami
