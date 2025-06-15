Previous
Drinking coffee from my own mug by nami
Drinking coffee from my own mug

I made it at a pottery wheel class back in January. I just managed to pick it up and try it out. It shrank quite a bit and the handle isn’t the most comfortable but I made it myself \o/
Eva

@nami
