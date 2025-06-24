Previous
Rügen #3 by nami
Rügen #3

Fighting the wind. We went to Kik and bought some more jackets to survive the weather here. Also checked out the ruins of the Prora hotels and all the new buildings as well.
Eva

@nami
Photo Details

