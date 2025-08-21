Previous
DIY time by nami
Photo 4261

DIY time

The car's interior fabric was falling down so M. and I tried to glue it back in place. I think we did a pretty good job and I hope it stays like this for a while.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Eva

@nami
1167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact