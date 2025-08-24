Previous
Murder mystery by nami
Murder mystery

I wasn't very good at it but it was such a fun game. I also liked the prep and hanging out with friends I don't see often. I guessed the wrong person was the murderer because they all acted so good.
24th August 2025

Eva

@nami
