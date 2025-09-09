Previous
My xyz attempt at making a clay bowl by nami
Photo 4279

My xyz attempt at making a clay bowl

I kind of gave up on the pottery wheel but I found a tutorial on how to make one without it. I hope it turns out as nice as I expect.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Eva

@nami
1172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact