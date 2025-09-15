Previous
I arrived at my clay class 2 hours too early by nami
Photo 4285

I arrived at my clay class 2 hours too early

I came at 10 a.m. because that's my usual time but today it was at 12 p.m. So I had to find something to do for 2 hours. I went to the city castle and had a pretzel with some coffee. It actually turned out to be a really nice morning activity.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Eva

@nami
1173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact