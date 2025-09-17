Previous
Walking from one country to another by nami
Photo 4287

Walking from one country to another

Crossing our border on foot into Italy for a coffee and a bit of shopping. It's a fun experience.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Eva

@nami
1174% complete

