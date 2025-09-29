Previous
Last day working here by nami
Last day working here

It was an okay day with lots of work and my petty manager. She didn't even say goodbye when she left, even though she knew it was my last day. And she waited until my shift ended to throw me out of the work group, haha. 😂
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

