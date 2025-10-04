Previous
The claaaaw by nami
The claaaaw

Random day trip to another city ... Some pancakes, coffee and some roasted chestnuts I haven't had in forever. The old town was pretty empty. I guess everyone was hiding from the clouds or shopping.
Eva

@nami
