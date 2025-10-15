Previous
The cat was sleeping under our table and we accidentally woke her up by nami
Photo 4316

The cat was sleeping under our table and we accidentally woke her up

She was not amused at all.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Eva

@nami
