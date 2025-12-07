Previous
40€ worth of food by nami
Photo 4369

40€ worth of food

Ikea has this promotion where you can spend the same amount you spent in the restaurant in the store. Since M. needed something for €40 we ended up eating €40 worth of food (though not all at once).
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Eva

@nami
1196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact