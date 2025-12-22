Previous
Next
Kidnapping my old project by nami
Photo 4384

Kidnapping my old project

I started crocheting a hat for M.'s christmas present and Kusi wanted to lie on it all the time so I gave her an old project to use as a bed or whatever she likes.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Eva

@nami
1201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact