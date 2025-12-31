Previous
Feuerzangenbowle by nami
Photo 4393

Feuerzangenbowle

Implementing German culture every time K. visits. This one was pretty fun now that we had all the right ingredients. Trying not to burn everything. 🔥
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Eva

@nami
