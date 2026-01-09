Previous
What a fight! by nami
Photo 4402

What a fight!

The three stages of hell were just as exciting as I expected. I really liked the second part where they were fighting in the crowd. I was cheering for Cody but McIntyre's win wasn't too bad. It was a great experience to witness live. 🥊
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

