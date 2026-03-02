Previous
New hobby? by nami
New hobby?

Or so I thought. I was really into pressed flowers but since it takes so long for them to be ready I'm not that interested anymore. I am still waiting for my rose flower to be ready. 3 more weeks.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Eva

@nami
