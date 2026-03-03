Previous
Preparing myself for a Sex and the City pub quiz by nami
Preparing myself for a Sex and the City pub quiz

There are so many characters and so much information that I've already forgotten most of it. I can't remember the names of any of the random characters or any random detail.
Eva

@nami
