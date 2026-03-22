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Snack and coffee time on our way home by nami
Photo 4474

Snack and coffee time on our way home

Somehow I've always wanted to do this. To just randomly stop on the highway to eat or have a drink. It was a bit cold tho… we'll have to try it again in the summer.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Eva

@nami
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