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Trying to put the pressed rose back together by nami
Photo 4481

Trying to put the pressed rose back together

I didn't do a great job pressing it but it still looks nice? The only problem is that in real life it's so dark that it looks like a blob. 😵‍💫
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Eva

@nami
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