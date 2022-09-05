Previous
Morning greetings by namovaryar
3 / 365

Morning greetings

Our new dog, Ragnar, is still ecstatic each morning when we all return to greet him.
5th September 2022

Raymond

@namovaryar
Have previously completed three full 365 projects. Going for number four!
