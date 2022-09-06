Previous
Filler - Waiting for the canoe by namovaryar
4 / 365

Filler - Waiting for the canoe

Waiting for the canoe to return.
This photo was taken last Sunday at the open-air museum where me and my wife are volunteers at. It's centered around the Neolithic period, so this is a really tricky canoe chopped and carved out of a wood log.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Raymond

@namovaryar
Have previously completed three full 365 projects. Going for number four!
1% complete

