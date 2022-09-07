Previous
Next
Concrete Creations by namovaryar
4 / 365

Concrete Creations

Three of my concrete creations. My big woman, a small statue with the maiden, the mother and the crone. And lurking in the back, a concrete gnome, that's awaiting a paint job on its lovely shiny hat.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Raymond

@namovaryar
Have previously completed three full 365 projects. Going for number four!
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise