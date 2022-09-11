Yesterday

Another photo from yesterday, as I just had too many fun photos not to share another one today. This is Ragnar, getting all the attention. He had a huge adventure today, trying to swim with 'the big boys'. He dove in head first, after much deliberation. And he decided he did not like it, at all! He was literally shocked as his head went under. But he did manage to swim over to me, and use me as a climbing pole to get out of the water real fast. So, we know he can swim. It will just take more careful practice to give him some self confidence.