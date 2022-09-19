Previous
Carnage by namovaryar
17 / 365

Carnage

Ragnar did not agree with my decision to go to the toilet first, before walking him. In two minutes time, this (empty) drink carton got absolutely destroyed.
#stilllearning
19th September 2022

Raymond

@namovaryar
Thanks for visiting and commenting! I love the interaction with other 365 photographers. Have previously completed three full 365 projects. Going for number four! I...
4% complete

Photo Details

