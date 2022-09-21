Previous
Mascot by namovaryar
Mascot

This is my Network Security mascot. Meant to show that there are hidden dangers out there on that nice and friendly web full of cat videos and fun gifs. I love scaring people with it :-D

But it is a seriously good conversation starter.
Raymond

@namovaryar
Thanks for visiting and commenting! I love the interaction with other 365 photographers. Have previously completed three full 365 projects. Going for number four! I...
