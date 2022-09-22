Previous
Beautiful sunrise by namovaryar
20 / 365

Beautiful sunrise

The dog was in luck this morning, I was up early and noticed the onset of a beautiful sunrise. We took a bit of a longer walk than normal and just as the sun was cresting the horizon, I was able to capture this scene.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Raymond

@namovaryar
Thanks for visiting and commenting! I love the interaction with other 365 photographers. Have previously completed three full 365 projects. Going for number four! I...
5% complete

