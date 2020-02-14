Sign up
Photo 1031
Hummingbird thru the Glass
This is the hummingbird that guards the front feeder and the back thru the glass.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Nancy
ace
@nanderson
Tags
hummingbird
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Fantastic shot! I love his/her proud little posture. fav
February 15th, 2020
Nancy
ace
@olivetreeann
Thank you Ann that means a lot!
February 15th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
wow
February 15th, 2020
Nancy
ace
@overalvandaan
Thanks girl! :-)
February 15th, 2020
