Hummingbird thru the Glass by nanderson
Photo 1031

Hummingbird thru the Glass

This is the hummingbird that guards the front feeder and the back thru the glass.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Nancy

ace
@nanderson
@nanderson
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Fantastic shot! I love his/her proud little posture. fav
February 15th, 2020  
Nancy ace
@olivetreeann Thank you Ann that means a lot!
February 15th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
wow
February 15th, 2020  
Nancy ace
@overalvandaan Thanks girl! :-)
February 15th, 2020  
