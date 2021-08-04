Sign up
Photo 1047
Barred Owl
often sounds like dog barking just before giving 8 hoot call that sounds like..."who cooks for you?...who cooks for you?"
Big wave to everyone! Hope you are well and hanging in there! :-)
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Nancy
ace
@nanderson
This is a great place. I joined 2/1/2013. It is always fun to be here and be able to do whatever you are...
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
4th August 2021 8:11pm
Tags
owl
barred
