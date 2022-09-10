Previous
Buffalo Jump Full Moon 22 by nanderson
Photo 1051

Buffalo Jump Full Moon 22

First People's Buffalo Jump State Park. 16,000 years old...Magical place. It was almost dark and smoky tho...

Hope everyone is well. Not a great day but 365 makes it better
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Nancy

ace
@nanderson
This is a great place. I joined 2/1/2013. It is always fun to be here and be able to do whatever you are...
287% complete

