Alien Rock by nanlanford
Alien Rock

This bright, moss-covered rock seems out of place underneath the shrubs in front of my house. No filters were used to achieve the bright green color of the moss which gives the rock its alien glow.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Nan Lanford

@nanlanford
School librarian; writer; amateur photographer; music/arts lover; child of God; Georgia Dawg fan; crazy aunt; & Ginger Snap's mom.
