Happy Friday Sky by nanlanford
15 / 365

Happy Friday Sky

As I walked into school this morning, the sunrise was gorgeous. My Samsung phone did not do it justice, but it was a beautiful start to a very happy Friday.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Nan Lanford

@nanlanford
School librarian; writer; amateur photographer; music/arts lover; child of God; Georgia Dawg fan; crazy aunt; & Ginger Snap's mom.
