Beagle Buddy

Meet my niece's dog, Carly. She is the sweetest beagle in the world, and she has quite a story. About a year and a half ago when Carly was still a puppy, she disappeared from my niece's yard. The family looked everywhere, posted messages online, and placed all kinds of flyers out in surrounding neighborhoods. Though microchipped, Carly was nowhere to be found, and after weeks of searching, the family thought Carly was gone forever. The loss was especially hard on my niece's daughter, Alaynah.



About six months ago, my niece got a call that Carly had turned up at a local vet. She was healthy but overweight and there to be microchipped. Luckily, she already had one. We don't know the whole story of her disappearance, but after a year away, Carly came home. She knew her real family (Aunt Nan included) immediately.