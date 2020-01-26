Previous
Next
Rosy Climb by nanlanford
23 / 365

Rosy Climb

Up close, the petals of this rose look like a pathway zig-zagging its way to the swirly center. I love the texture of the petals.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Nan Lanford

@nanlanford
School librarian; writer; amateur photographer; music/arts lover; child of God; Georgia Dawg fan; crazy aunt; & Ginger Snap's mom.
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise