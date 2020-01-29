Sign up
26 / 365
Late Night with e-Reader Man
The light from my e-reader filters through the lampshade by my bed and casts a shadow on the wall. It looks like a little person about to step on the stage and into the spotlight to perform.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
Nan Lanford
@nanlanford
School librarian; writer; amateur photographer; music/arts lover; child of God; Georgia Dawg fan; crazy aunt; & Ginger Snap's mom.
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Tags
blue
,
shadow
,
bedtime
,
lampshade
