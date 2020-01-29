Previous
Next
Late Night with e-Reader Man by nanlanford
26 / 365

Late Night with e-Reader Man

The light from my e-reader filters through the lampshade by my bed and casts a shadow on the wall. It looks like a little person about to step on the stage and into the spotlight to perform.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Nan Lanford

@nanlanford
School librarian; writer; amateur photographer; music/arts lover; child of God; Georgia Dawg fan; crazy aunt; & Ginger Snap's mom.
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise