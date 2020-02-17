Previous
Skyscraper Sun by nanlanford
40 / 365

Skyscraper Sun

It was a beautiful morning in New York City. I took this shot of the sun peeking out behind the skyscraper as I walked through Central Park. With the warmer temperature, it was so nice to walk around and enjoy the fresh air.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Nan Lanford

School librarian; writer; amateur photographer; music/arts lover; child of God; Georgia Dawg fan; crazy aunt; & Ginger Snap's mom.
