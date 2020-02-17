Sign up
Skyscraper Sun
It was a beautiful morning in New York City. I took this shot of the sun peeking out behind the skyscraper as I walked through Central Park. With the warmer temperature, it was so nice to walk around and enjoy the fresh air.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
Nan Lanford
@nanlanford
School librarian; writer; amateur photographer; music/arts lover; child of God; Georgia Dawg fan; crazy aunt; & Ginger Snap's mom.
Views
1
365
SM-G930V
17th February 2020 11:40am
Tags
sun
,
skyscraper
,
new york city
,
central park
