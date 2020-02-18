Information Overload

I took this shot of Times Square just before leaving New York City. I really just meant to capture a memory, but as I looked at the photo later, I was struck by the signs and advertisements everywhere and on every surface at any angle: street signs give direction; mammoth screens display products available for purchase and upcoming shows; a tour bus sports the colors and logo of a famous jewelry store; a bike rack warns of wet paint; and even the trashcan advertises a Broadway musical. Being right there in the middle of it, I missed almost every one of the messages because all of it is overwhelming, but looking at this picture allows me to take the time to see Dr. King's picture and learn that his "I Have a Dream" speech is searched more than any other.