Church Goose

During this time of year, we often have whole flocks of geese "attending worship" at our church in Kennesaw. We see them congregated in large numbers on the lawn before church as we enter and after church as we leave. Today this one was paired with another (not close enough to be in the same frame), and they seemed to be all alone. I guess they forgot to set their clocks forward and were left behind by the others.