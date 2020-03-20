Previous
Surprise Nest by nanlanford
51 / 365

Surprise Nest

Under the retractable awning of my back deck, some little critter has made a home. Oh, how I hope it's a bird and not a rodent. It will stay until I'm sure the inhabitants have moved on.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Nan Lanford

@nanlanford
School librarian; writer; amateur photographer; music/arts lover; child of God; Georgia Dawg fan; crazy aunt; & Ginger Snap's mom.
