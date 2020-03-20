Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
51 / 365
Surprise Nest
Under the retractable awning of my back deck, some little critter has made a home. Oh, how I hope it's a bird and not a rodent. It will stay until I'm sure the inhabitants have moved on.
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nan Lanford
@nanlanford
School librarian; writer; amateur photographer; music/arts lover; child of God; Georgia Dawg fan; crazy aunt; & Ginger Snap's mom.
52
photos
2
followers
2
following
14% complete
View this month »
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-N970U
Taken
20th March 2020 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
spring
,
stripes
,
nest
,
brown
,
moss
,
awning
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close