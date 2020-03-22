Previous
Tell It to Grandma by nanlanford
53 / 365

Tell It to Grandma

Ginger Snap says, "Well, it's like this, Marymom. Mom has been here all week not going anywhere, and she still isn't spending nearly enough time scratching behind my ears. Can you show a dog some love?"
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Nan Lanford

@nanlanford
School librarian; writer; amateur photographer; music/arts lover; child of God; Georgia Dawg fan; crazy aunt; & Ginger Snap's mom.
