Tulip Beauty by nanlanford
56 / 365

Tulip Beauty

This lone tulip is the last one left in my mother's yard. It's pink blossom is close to the end of its prime, but it's still beautiful.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Nan Lanford

@nanlanford
School librarian; writer; amateur photographer; music/arts lover; child of God; Georgia Dawg fan; crazy aunt; & Ginger Snap's mom.
