Pita-rrific Veggie Explosion
I love a good pita with hummus, feta, tzatziki, and fresh veggies, but I never can get all the yummy goodness to stay in the pita. As messy as it is, the bright explosion of flavor makes it worth the effort.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
Nan Lanford
@nanlanford
School librarian; writer; amateur photographer; music/arts lover; child of God; Georgia Dawg fan; crazy aunt; & Ginger Snap's mom.
sandwich
wrap
veggies
pita
flavor
feta
