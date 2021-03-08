Previous
Next
Pita-rrific Veggie Explosion by nanlanford
59 / 365

Pita-rrific Veggie Explosion

I love a good pita with hummus, feta, tzatziki, and fresh veggies, but I never can get all the yummy goodness to stay in the pita. As messy as it is, the bright explosion of flavor makes it worth the effort.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Nan Lanford

@nanlanford
School librarian; writer; amateur photographer; music/arts lover; child of God; Georgia Dawg fan; crazy aunt; & Ginger Snap's mom.
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise