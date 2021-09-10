Sign up
62 / 365
Sweet Dreams, Ginger Snap
This sweet girl loves to snooze on her favorite part of the sofa. Even in sleep, she wears her signature one-ear-up-one-ear-down pose.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
0
0
Nan Lanford
@nanlanford
School librarian; writer; amateur photographer; music/arts lover; child of God; Georgia Dawg fan; crazy aunt; & Ginger Snap's mom.
Views
4
365
SM-N970U
10th September 2021 8:56pm
dog
,
sleep
,
snuggle
,
chiweenie
