65 / 365
Dragonfly Blues
Found this little dragonfly right before I sat down in the chair. Glad I saw it before I accidentally squished it. I chose another chair, and the pretty insect lived to see another day. I love the different shades of blue.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Nan Lanford
@nanlanford
School librarian; writer; amateur photographer; music/arts lover; child of God; Georgia Dawg fan; crazy aunt; & Ginger Snap's mom.
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
1st September 2022 6:43pm
Tags
summer
,
wings
,
patterns
,
dragonfly
,
shades of blue
