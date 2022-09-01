Previous
Next
Dragonfly Blues by nanlanford
65 / 365

Dragonfly Blues

Found this little dragonfly right before I sat down in the chair. Glad I saw it before I accidentally squished it. I chose another chair, and the pretty insect lived to see another day. I love the different shades of blue.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Nan Lanford

@nanlanford
School librarian; writer; amateur photographer; music/arts lover; child of God; Georgia Dawg fan; crazy aunt; & Ginger Snap's mom.
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise